NASCAR Cup Series Championship Live Stream: How To Watch Race

Who will claim the final checkered flag of the season?

It all comes down to one race.

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs have used recent weeks to trim down the field of racers, and the four playoff drivers remaining will fight for it all Sunday afternoon in Phoenix.

Phoenix Raceway will host the NASCAR Cup Series Championship on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET. Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin will make up the Championship 4, and one will emerge victorious.

Larson and Elliott will start first and second, respectively. Hamlin will be sixth, while Truex Jr. will be 12th.

Here’s how to watch the NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

When: Sunday, Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports Live

