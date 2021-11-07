NASCAR Cup Series Championship Live Stream: How To Watch Race

It all comes down to one race.

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs have used recent weeks to trim down the field of racers, and the four playoff drivers remaining will fight for it all Sunday afternoon in Phoenix.

Phoenix Raceway will host the NASCAR Cup Series Championship on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET. Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin will make up the Championship 4, and one will emerge victorious.

Larson and Elliott will start first and second, respectively. Hamlin will be sixth, while Truex Jr. will be 12th.

Here’s how to watch the NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

When: Sunday, Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports Live