Patriots’ Damien Harris Plowed Through Falcons For 17-Yard Run

Relentless

by

Damien Harris showed no mercy on a huge first-quarter run against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday.

The New England Patriots running back mauled his way through a pack of players from both teams, then stiff-armed Falcons safety Erik Harris en route to the Falcons’ 36-yard line, good for 17 yards.

The play continued a drive that eventually led to the Patriots’ first touchdown of the game, as it was capped off by a wide-open reception from Nelson Agholor that gave the Patriots a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter.

