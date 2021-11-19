Patriots’ Damien Harris Plowed Through Falcons For 17-Yard Run

NESN Logo Sign In

Damien Harris showed no mercy on a huge first-quarter run against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday.

The New England Patriots running back mauled his way through a pack of players from both teams, then stiff-armed Falcons safety Erik Harris en route to the Falcons’ 36-yard line, good for 17 yards.

The play continued a drive that eventually led to the Patriots’ first touchdown of the game, as it was capped off by a wide-open reception from Nelson Agholor that gave the Patriots a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter.