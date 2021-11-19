Skip Bayless Fires Shot At Mac Jones After Rookie Throws Interception

NESN Logo Sign In

Skip Bayless clearly isn’t impressed with Mac Jones.

The “Undisputed” co-host fired a shot at Jones after the New England Patriots rookie threw an interception during Thursday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Jones was picked off by stud cornerback A.J. Terrell after the Patriots drove the ball into Falcons territory.

“Mac Jones has already become the NFL’s most efficient dink-and-dunker,” Bayless tweeted. “Seems to have no high-pick ego that demands he show off his arm strength on deep throws. So what happens on his 1st 20+-yard attempt tonight? Intercepted.”

To be fair, Jones made a horrible throw on the play. It was a rushed decision that probably cost the Patriots points.

However, Bayless need only look at Jones’ stats from Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns to know he’s perfectly capable of throwing the ball downfield with accuracy.