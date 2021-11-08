Patriots Free Up Roster Spot By Releasing Veteran Offensive Lineman

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots head into Week 10 with one opening on their 53-man roster.

The Patriots on Monday released veteran guard/center James Ferentz, freeing up a roster spot. No corresponding move was announced.

How will the Patriots fill that vacancy? There are a few possibilities.

New England could choose to activate either quarterback Jarrett Stidham or defensive tackle Byron Cowart from the physically unable to perform list. Both returned to practice three weeks ago and would revert to season-ending PUP if not added to the 53-man roster by Wednesday.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown and outside linebacker Chase Winovich both are eligible to come off injured reserve. Brown has been eligible to return for two weeks but has yet to begin practicing. Winovich can return this week.

Head coach Bill Belichick mentioned Winovich in his Monday morning news conference.

“We look forward to getting Chase and Harvey (Langi) back,” he said, “but for the last couple weeks, we’ve been able to maintain more of a consistency with our group and rotation and so forth.”