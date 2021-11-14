Patriots Inactives Reaction: Rhamondre Stevenson Up, Jonnu Smith Down

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots won’t have their top running back for Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns, but his understudy is available.

Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson officially is active for the Patriots’ Week 10 matchup at Gillette Stadium after missing all three practices this week with a concussion. Stevenson’s presence will add some much-needed depth to New England’s backfield, which would have been down to just Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor had he been unable to suit up.

Stevenson has sat out four of nine games this season as a healthy scratch, but he’s been highly effective of late as the Patriots’ No. 2 early-down back behind Damien Harris. In last week’s win over the Carolina Panthers, the fourth-round draft pick had 10 carries for 62 yards and two catches for 44 yards before exiting with a head injury.

Harris and wide receiver/return man Gunner Olszewski both suffered concussions against Carolina, as well, and were ruled out for this Browns game.

Here is the Patriots’ full inactive list for Week 10:

RB Damien Harris

WR Gunner Olszewski

QB Jarrett Stidham

CB Shaun Wade

OLB Ronnie Perkins

OL Yasir Durant

Some notes: