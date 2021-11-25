Patriots Injury Report: Two Key Contributors Do Not Participate Thursday

NESN Logo Sign In

Trent Brown and Christian Barmore were on Wednesday’s injury report, but their statuses appear to be trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans.

Brown (calf) and Barmore (knee) did not participate in the Patriots’ practice Thursday, according to the practice report shared Thursday.

Also added to the injury report was Rhamondre Stevenson, with the rookie running back dealing with a knee injury. He was a limited participant.

Titans depth quarterback Logan Woodside missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness, and he was added to injured reserve Thursday.

Here are the full injury reports for the Patriots and Titans, with those in bold indicating a new designation.

PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

OT Trent Brown, Calf

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

P Jake Bailey, Right Knee

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Neck

TE Hunter Henry, Neck

LB Dont’a Hightower, Ankle

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Knee

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin