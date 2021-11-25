Patriots Injury Report: Two Key Contributors Do Not Participate Thursday

Trent Brown and Christian Barmore were on Wednesday’s injury report, but their statuses appear to be trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans.
Brown (calf) and Barmore (knee) did not participate in the Patriots’ practice Thursday, according to the practice report shared Thursday.
Also added to the injury report was Rhamondre Stevenson, with the rookie running back dealing with a knee injury. He was a limited participant.
Titans depth quarterback Logan Woodside missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness, and he was added to injured reserve Thursday.
Here are the full injury reports for the Patriots and Titans, with those in bold indicating a new designation.
PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
OT Trent Brown, Calf
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
P Jake Bailey, Right Knee
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Neck
TE Hunter Henry, Neck
LB Dont’a Hightower, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Knee
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
TITANS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OLB Ola Adeniyi, Hamstring
WR A.J. Brown, Chest
G Nate Davis, Concussion
LB Rashaan Evans, Ankle
LB David Long, Hamstring
RB Jeremy McNichols, Concussion
TE Geoff Swaim, Concussion
DL Teair Tart, Ankle
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
LB Jayon Brown, Quad
RB D’Onta Foreman, Tricep
CB Jackrabbit Jenkins, Chest
CB Greg Mabin, Ankle
G Rodger Saffold, Back
DL Naquan Jones Illness
OLB Harold Landry, Hamstring