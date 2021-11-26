A.J. Brown, Five Other Titans Players Ruled Out With Injuries Vs. Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

No Derrick Henry. No Julio Jones. And now, no A.J. Brown, either.

The Tennessee Titans officially ruled Brown, their No. 1 wide receiver, out for Sunday’s matchup with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Brown suffered a chest injury during last Sunday’s upset loss to the Houston Texans and did not practice this week. The 2018 second-round draft pick is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and leads the Titans with 46 catches for 615 yards and three touchdowns through 11 games this year.

Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill-led passing attack relies heavily on Brown’s production. No other Titans player has more than 25 catches or 336 receiving yards this season.

With Jones (injured reserve) also out Sunday, here are the Titans’ available wide receivers for their visit to Foxboro, Mass.:

Dez Fitzpatrick

Chester Rodgers

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Golden Tate (practice squad)

Cody Hollister (PS)

Mason Kinsey (PS)

Austin Mack (PS)

The 33-year-old Tate just signed with Tennessee and has not played since last season, but he could see significant playing time in this depleted and inexperienced group.