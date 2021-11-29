Patriots Snap Count Analysis: How Pats Changed Tactics With Jonnu Smith

Smith, a former Titan, caught three passes on four targets for 49 yards against his old team, with 28 of his yards coming after the catch. It was the first time he’d caught more than two passes in a game since Week 4, and he fell just 3 receiving yards short of his season high (52 on two catches in that Week 7 Jets game).

Though his overall numbers have been lackluster (25-259-1 receiving line, plus five carries for 29 yards in 11 games), Smith leads all NFL tight ends in yards-after-catch per reception (8.6), per NFL Next Gen Stats, and ranks third among all qualified players in that category, trailing only wideouts Deebo Samuel and Rondale Moore.

“Jonnu’s been a good player for us all year,” head coach Bill Belichick said Monday in a video conference. “He brings a level of toughness in the running game and explosiveness with the ball in his hands. Even when he doesn’t have the ball in his hands, he’s still an explosive player in the passing game that the defense has to respect, and if they don’t, he’ll big-play them. If they do, a lot of times that creates space for other players.

“I thought his in-line blocking — which is something he’s always done very well — continues to be a strength for him and us. When he has the ball in his hands, he’s a fast player that’s big, explosive, and hard to tackle. I love to see him with the ball in his hands in space. He gave us some big plays early in the game to kind of help get us going there, which is always a good thing.”

— Emerging standout Kendrick Bourne continues to run as the Patriots’ No. 3 wideout, playing 33 snaps Sunday to Jakobi Meyers’ 52 and Nelson Agholor’s 50. Bourne, who caught two touchdown passes against Tennessee, leads the team in receiving yards this season with 562. He’s also in a virtual dead heat with Meyers in receptions per route run, per PFF, with Agholor sitting in a distant third:

Receptions per route run through 12 games

Meyers: 0.1486

Bourne: 0.1468

Agholor: 0.09

— Ted Karras played most of the game at left guard, but super-sub Mike Onwenu replaced him for two series during the second quarter. Ownenu also has been used to spell Trent Brown since the big right tackle’s return bumped him out of the starting lineup.

DEFENSE