Julio Jones Will Be On IR When Titans Play Patriots

Week 12 just got a little bit easier on the New England Patriots we would imagine.

They’re set to face the AFC South’s top-ranked Titans the weekend of Thanksgiving on Nov. 28. But it looks like they won’t have to prepare for Julio Jones.

Tennessee on Saturday placed the star receiver on the injured reserve with a hamstring injury that has been an issue since Week 3 but was re-tweaked on Thursday, causing him to miss practice Friday.

The Titans just placed WR Julio Jones on IR. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 13, 2021

Jones will now miss at least three games — where the Titans play the New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans and Patriots without him.