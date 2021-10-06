Red Sox Had Perfect Way Of Rubbing Yankees’ Nose In Wild Card Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

If you asked Alex Cora, he’d probably say he was just trying to make the right move to get a win Tuesday night.

But we really need to talk about Garrett Whitlock pitching the ninth inning of the Wild Card Game because that might have been the most poetic finish possible.

Of course, the Boston Red Sox took Whitlock from the New York Yankees organization in the Rule 5 Draft last December. He cracked the big league roster out of spring training and, despite having never pitched above Double-A entering the season, blossomed into one of Boston’s most dominant relief pitchers.

So, as the Red Sox put the finishing touches on the Yankees, they turned to Whitlock.

The 25-year-old got the ninth inning with the Red Sox up 6-1 and was tasked with the meat of New York’s order. He induced an Aaron Judge ground out, then gave up a solo shot to Giancarlo Stanton. Whitlock settled back in afterward, getting Joey Gallo and Gleyber Torres to fly out to end the game.

The Yankees looked lifeless entering that inning, and the Red Sox using a pitcher they took from them this offseason to step on their throat really was the perfect way to rub it in their archrival’s face.

Now, the Red Sox will begin their American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.