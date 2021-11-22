Alex Cora Shares Thankful Message After Red Sox Extend His Contract

NESN Logo Sign In

The coming of Thanksgiving isn’t reason Alex Cora is brimming with gratitude.

The Boston Red Sox manager used Instagram on Monday to share his heartfelt reaction to his contract extension. The Red Sox exercised their club option to extend his deal through the 2024 Major League Baseball season, Cora to thank the team and express his hopes for the future of his tenure in Boston.

“Hoping we can have more moments like this. Thank you @redsox,” Cora wrote.

The “this” Cora references is a photo of the immediate aftermath of the Red Sox beating the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in the 2021 American League Wild Card Game. Cora went on to lead the Red Sox past the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series before Boston fell to the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

The next three seasons should present Cora and the Red Sox plenty of opportunities to produce unforgettable experiences and create new memories.