Eduardo Rodriguez officially signed his deal with the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, and the Red Sox thanked him on Twitter.
Rodriguez spent six seasons in Boston and amassed a 64-39 record, 4.16 ERA and 892 strikeouts in 159 games (153 starts).
The southpaw reportedly was offered a long-term deal from the Red Sox on top of the one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer, but rejected that to sign with Detroit.
Shortly after the Tigers made the five-year deal official, the Red Sox took to Twitter to say thank you to Rodriguez with a tweet that included a video of some of his highlights.
Check it out:
The Red Sox and Tigers won’t have to wait long to meet each other in 2022. Boston travels to Detroit for a three-game set April 11.