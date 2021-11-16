Red Sox Thank Eduardo Rodriguez For Six Seasons After Signing With Tigers

Rodriguez signed a five-year deal with the Tigers

Eduardo Rodriguez officially signed his deal with the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, and the Red Sox thanked him on Twitter.

Rodriguez spent six seasons in Boston and amassed a 64-39 record, 4.16 ERA and 892 strikeouts in 159 games (153 starts).

The southpaw reportedly was offered a long-term deal from the Red Sox on top of the one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer, but rejected that to sign with Detroit.

Shortly after the Tigers made the five-year deal official, the Red Sox took to Twitter to say thank you to Rodriguez with a tweet that included a video of some of his highlights.

The Red Sox and Tigers won’t have to wait long to meet each other in 2022. Boston travels to Detroit for a three-game set April 11.

