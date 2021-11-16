Eduardo Rodriguez Issues Statement On Joining Tigers, Leaving Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Eduardo Rodriguez is looking forward to his new baseball home.

The left-handed pitcher officially joined the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday after signing a five-year contract, which reportedly will pay him $77 million guaranteed and potentially rise to $80 million. The Tigers announced Rodriguez’s arrival on social media.

Officially official!



The #Tigers have signed free agent LHP Eduardo Rodriguez to a five-year deal. pic.twitter.com/dSXGhrlKBh — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) November 16, 2021

Minutes later, Rodriguez issued a statement expressing his happiness with his move to Detroit.

“I am excited to be a Tiger and appreciate the commitment being made to building a winning team in Detroit,” Rodriguez said, per The Athletic’s Cody Stavenhagen. “After some great years in Boston with amazing fans and teammates, I am blessed to be coming into a new situation where the fans in Detroit are some of the best in baseball. After speaking with (Tigers general manager) Al (Avila) and (manager) A.J. (Hinch) , I knew this is a place that would be a good fit for me and my family. I can’t wait to join my new teammates and work towards a World Series title.”

Eduardo Rodriguez?s statement on joining the Tigers: pic.twitter.com/kGvJMNZCen — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) November 16, 2021

Rodriguez ends a six-year tenure with the Boston Red Sox, for whom he went 64-39 with a 4.16 ERA in 153 starts.