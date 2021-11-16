Eduardo Rodriguez Issues Statement On Joining Tigers, Leaving Red Sox

'I knew this is a place that would be a good fit'

by

Eduardo Rodriguez is looking forward to his new baseball home.

The left-handed pitcher officially joined the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday after signing a five-year contract, which reportedly will pay him $77 million guaranteed and potentially rise to $80 million. The Tigers announced Rodriguez’s arrival on social media.

Minutes later, Rodriguez issued a statement expressing his happiness with his move to Detroit.

“I am excited to be a Tiger and appreciate the commitment being made to building a winning team in Detroit,” Rodriguez said, per The Athletic’s Cody Stavenhagen. “After some great years in Boston with amazing fans and teammates, I am blessed to be coming into a new situation where the fans in Detroit are some of the best in baseball. After speaking with (Tigers general manager) Al (Avila) and (manager) A.J. (Hinch) , I knew this is a place that would be a good fit for me and my family. I can’t wait to join my new teammates and work towards a World Series title.”

Rodriguez ends a six-year tenure with the Boston Red Sox, for whom he went 64-39 with a 4.16 ERA in 153 starts.

More MLB:

Eduardo Rodriguez Issues Statement On Joining Tigers, Leaving Red Sox
MLB free agent pitcher Marcus Stroman
Previous Article

Marcus Stroman Doesn’t Hold Back True Feelings About Yankees On Twitter
Memphis Tigers place kicker Riley Patterson
Next Article

Patriots Reportedly Lose Practice Squad Player As Lions Sign Kicker

Picked For You

Related