Trent Brown Paid To Send Entire High School Team To Patriots-Falcons

Trent Brown will have a large cheering section Thursday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The New England Patriots offensive tackle attended high school three hours south of Atlanta in Albany, Ga. This week, he bought Patriots-Falcons tickets for every member of the football team at his alma mater, Westover High.

Brown also hooked the team up with buses to the game and food, according to a report from WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton.

“If I can just inspire a couple of those guys, whether they go do whatever, just to be successful outside of the city and feel comfortable with blazing their own trails, that’s the most important thing to me,” Brown told Burton. “I just hope that’s what they take away from it.”

? @Trent Brown bought tickets and provided busses and food for his whole high school football team from Albany, Georgia to come to the game tonight #Patriots #WBZ @STEVEBURTONWBZ pic.twitter.com/83Tc2ZUMIN — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) November 18, 2021

The Westover team — also called the Patriots — shared pregame photos from outside the Falcons’ stadium.

A lingering calf injury sidelined Brown from Week 2 to Week 9, but he returned to lineup last Sunday and dominated, bullying the Cleveland Browns’ talented defensive front in a 45-7 Patriots victory.