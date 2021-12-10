BC Hockey Schedule: Times, Dates For Hockey East Games On NESN Networks

NESN Logo Sign In

NESN networks will bring you plenty of BC hockey action in early 2022.

Fourteen of BC’s Hockey East Men and Hockey East Women games are scheduled to air on NESN networks between Jan. 3 and the end of the regular season. Be sure to tune in to follow the Eagles, as they pursue success in 2022.

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

See the full schedule of BC Hockey East games on NESN networks below (all times Eastern) and find out where to catch NESN+ on your service here.

Monday, Jan. 3

7 p.m. — Women: Providence at Boston College (NESN)

Friday, Jan. 7

7 p.m. — Women: Boston University at Boston College (NESN)

Saturday, Jan. 8

4 p.m. — Women: Boston College at Boston University (NESN+)