BC Hockey Schedule: Times, Dates For Hockey East Games On NESN Networks

NESN networks will bring you plenty of BC hockey action in early 2022.
Fourteen of BC’s Hockey East Men and Hockey East Women games are scheduled to air on NESN networks between Jan. 3 and the end of the regular season. Be sure to tune in to follow the Eagles, as they pursue success in 2022.
All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.
See the full schedule of BC Hockey East games on NESN networks below (all times Eastern) and find out where to catch NESN+ on your service here.
Monday, Jan. 3
7 p.m. — Women: Providence at Boston College (NESN)
Friday, Jan. 7
7 p.m. — Women: Boston University at Boston College (NESN)
Saturday, Jan. 8
4 p.m. — Women: Boston College at Boston University (NESN+)
Friday, Jan. 14
7 p.m. — Men: Boston College at New Hampshire (NESN)
Tuesday, Jan. 18
7 p.m. — Women: Northeastern at Boston College (NESN+)
Saturday, Jan. 22
6:30 p.m. — Men: Boston College at Providence (NESN)
Friday, Feb. 4
2 p.m. — Women: Boston College at New Hampshire (NESN)
Friday, Feb. 11
2 p.m. — Women: Merrimack at Boston College (NESN+)
7 p.m. — Men: UConn at Boston College (NESN+)
Friday, Feb. 18
7 p.m. — Men: Boston College at Northeastern (NESN+)
Saturday, Feb. 19
2 p.m. — Women: Vermont at Boston College (NESN+)
Friday, Feb. 25
7 p.m. — Men: Boston University at Boston College (NESN)
Friday, March 4
7 p.m. — Men: Massachusetts at Boston College (NESN)
Saturday, March 5
4:30 p.m. — Men: Boston College at Massachusetts (NESN+)
Click here for the full schedule of Hockey East games on NESN Networks in 2021-22.
All schedules are tentative and subject to change.