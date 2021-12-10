BU Hockey Schedule: Times, Dates For Hockey East Games On NESN Networks

NESN Logo Sign In

NESN networks will bring you plenty of BU hockey action in early 2022.

Ten of BU’s Hockey East Men and Hockey East Women games are scheduled to air on NESN networks between Jan. 7 and the end of the regular season. Be sure to tune in to follow the Terriers, as they purse success in 2022.

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

See the full schedule of BU Hockey East games on NESN networks below (all times Eastern) and find out where to catch NESN+ on your service here.

Friday, Jan. 7

7 p.m. — Women: Boston University at Boston College (NESN)

Saturday, Jan. 8

4 p.m. — Women: Boston College at Boston University (NESN+)

7 p.m. — Men: Arizona State at Boston University (NESN+)

Friday, Jan. 21

4 p.m. — Women: Boston University at Northeastern (NESN)

7 p.m. — Men: Vermont at Boston University (NESN+)