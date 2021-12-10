Sign Up To Play Army-Navy Football Game Challenge At NESN Games

This year’s Army-Navy football game looks like a blowout on paper, but nothing can ever be taken for granted when the two service academies face off on the gridiron.
Even if the game turns into a one-sided affair, though, you can up the tension and show your knowledge while competing for a great prize by playing NESN Games’ “College Football Challenge”!
Simply make your picks in seven key numbers for a chance to win a $50 Amazon gift card.
Here’s what you’ll need to pick:
Spread (including overtime): Army -7.5
Over/Under (including overtime): 34.5
First team to score: Army -250
Highest scoring quarter
First scoring player: Touchdown/field goal/other
Second half total: over/under 16.5
Odd/Even (including overtime)
Play below!(function () { const clientConfig = { server: ‘https://games.nesn.com/games/ncaaf-2021’, target: ‘chalkline_iframe_container’, configuration: { isHeaderEnabled: false, } }; var script = document.createElement(‘script’); script.src = `https://games.nesn.com/integration/embed.js?ts=${Date.now()}`; script.type = ‘text/javascript’; script.onload = () => { window.ChalklineGames.bootstrap(clientConfig); }; document.body.appendChild(script); })();