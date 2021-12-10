Sign Up To Play Army-Navy Football Game Challenge At NESN Games

NESN Logo Sign In

This year’s Army-Navy football game looks like a blowout on paper, but nothing can ever be taken for granted when the two service academies face off on the gridiron.

Even if the game turns into a one-sided affair, though, you can up the tension and show your knowledge while competing for a great prize by playing NESN Games’ “College Football Challenge”!

Simply make your picks in seven key numbers for a chance to win a $50 Amazon gift card.

Here’s what you’ll need to pick:

Spread (including overtime): Army -7.5

Over/Under (including overtime): 34.5

First team to score: Army -250

Highest scoring quarter

First scoring player: Touchdown/field goal/other

Second half total: over/under 16.5

Odd/Even (including overtime)

Play below!