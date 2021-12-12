Bills Vs. Bucs Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 14 Game Online, On TV

Buffalo is in danger of falling to only one game above .500

After a frustrating Monday night loss to the New England Patriots, the Bills will be hard-pressed to bounce back Sunday afternoon.

Buffalo will spend Week 14 in Tampa Bay where it will battle Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The reigning Super Bowl champions are riding a three-game win streak and haven’t lost at Raymond James Stadium since Week 12 of last season.

DraftKings Sportsbook tabs the Bucs as a 3.5-point favorite, which marks the most points Josh Allen and Co. have been given by oddsmakers this season. The total is set at 53, the largest on the Week 14 board.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Bills-Bucs matchup online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

