Bruins Notes: How Matt Grzelcyk Showed There Was Life In Second Line

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins — save for the second line — came out strong against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, taking a 2-0 lead by the time there were two-and-a-half minutes gone in the second period. But as the game wore on, the Oilers began to make quite the offensive push, scoring two unanswered goal to tie it.

So with the game on the line, late in the third period really was as good a time as ever for the Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Craig Smith line to wake up — considering they had no shots on goal through the first two periods — and for Matt Grzelcyk, playing behind them, to score his first goal of the season.

After a John Moore shot went wide, Coyle recovered the puck down low and found Grzelcyk out beyond the right circle, where he had a lane to fire away.

It resulted in a 3-2 victory for the visiting Bruins.

“It was a great keep,” Grzelcyk said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We had some good possession down low. (Smith) made a great play off the wall. Just try to find some space to get open. The boys did a great job screening in front. Just try to find some open net if the goalie is kind of leaning to one side, just try to let it rip.”

Bruins assistant coach Joe Sacco, who continues to lead the team amid their Canadian road trip in Bruce Cassidy’s absence, was complimentary of the entire on-ice effort during the play.