Bruins Wrap: Fourth Line Helps End West Coast Trip On High Note Vs. Flames

The Boston Bruins have a lot to be encouraged about.

They closed out their three-game road trip on a strong note, defeating the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Saturday to take two of three before returning to Boston.

With the win, they improve to 14-8-2. Calgary falls to 15-6-6.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Hockey is hilarious sometimes.

Poor Calgary, having outshot Boston by a significant ratio throughout much of the game, finishing with 42 shots compared to the Bruins’ 27.

But they’ve been on the other side of games like this all season, so after Connor Clifton opened up the scoring in the first, Boston’s second period flashed some of their best all season. Marchand perfectly tipped a pass in from David Pastrnak just after 5 minutes in, and Charlie McAvoy sniped in a great second effort shot thanks to a great rebound and feed from Patrice Bergeron.