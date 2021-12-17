Colts Pick Patriots Legend To Bang Anvil, Fire Up Indy Crowd Ahead Of Week 15 Clash

NESN Logo Sign In

Are the Indianapolis Colts trying to hammer home some kind of point ahead of their NFL Week 15 matchup with the New England Patriots?

Inquiring minds want to know just that after the Colts picked Adam Vinatieri to bang the anvil Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium during a pregame ceremony. Colts owner Jim Irsay used Twitter Thursday to announce Vinatieri will do the honors and fire up Indy fan prior to kickoff.

“The G.O.A.T., Adam Vinatieri, is on the anvil this Sat. night. And the great (former Baltimore Colts QB) Bert Jones is flying in,” Irsay wrote in a Tweet.

Vinatieri spent 10 years with the Patriots, becoming a franchise legend by hitting a host of clutch field goals — game-winning kicks in the Snow Bowl, Super Bowl XXXVI and Super Bowl XXXVIII just to name a few — helping New England win the first three Super Bowls in team history.

He joined the Colts in free agency in 2006 and helped Indianapolis win the Super Bowl in his first season with the team. He went on to play for the Colts through 2019, sat out the 2020 season and retired from the NFL in 2021 at the age of 48 as the NFL’s career points leader and record-holder for field goals made.

Although Vinatieri made significant contributions to Colts history, any tug-of-war with the Patriots over his legacy should start and end with the rings he won with each team.