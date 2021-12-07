David Letterman Can’t Let Go Of Bill Belichick Wiping Nose, Then Sweatshirt

NESN Logo Sign In

In defense of David Letterman, he caught a tough break during his appearance on ESPN2’s “ManningCast” broadcast of “Monday Night Football.”

The late-night television host and comedian was speaking to hosts Peyton and Eli Manning as the camera panned to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick — who proceeded to wipe his nose with his hand, then wipe his hand on his sweatshirt.

Letterman couldn’t get enough of it. He referenced the instance again later in discussing his history with Belichick, who previously has appeared on his show.

“You get two different Bill Belichicks,” Letterman said later. “You get the guy who blows his nose in his hand and then wipes his sweatshirt. You’ve got that guy. I’ll take all of that you got. And then when he was on the show, it was like Mr. Kiwanis Club after dinner speaker. He had stories. He had anecdotes. He had clips. He was taking questions from the audience. And then you get the other guy.”

A tale of two Bills from David Letterman ? pic.twitter.com/n0TFw0lbLV — ESPN (@espn) December 7, 2021

This isn’t the first instance of questionable bodily functions on behalf of Belichick this season — he was bloodied up on the sideline during an October game against the Dallas Cowboys.