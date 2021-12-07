Former NFL Player Calls Out Sean McDermott For This ‘Foolishness’

NESN Logo Sign In

Sean McDermott was not interested in tipping his cap to Bill Belichick on Monday night.

McDermott was outcoached by Belichick in the Patriots’ 14-10 win over the Bills at Highmark Stadium. Point-blank, period. But Buffalo’s head coach after the game urged football fans and media members alike not to give Belichick too much credit for his latest gem.

This take baffled NFL defensive lineman-turned-analyst Marcus Spears, who sounded off on McDermott during Tuesday morning’s episode of “Get Up.”

“Listen, there’s a lot of things I had a problem with,” Spears said on ESPN. “But more than anything in that game — even beyond the rush — is that foolishness we just heard from Sean McDermott. Give Bill Belichick all the credit, bro. He ran the ball 46 times and beat your team. Yes, he deserves a lot of credit.”

McDermott won’t have to wait very long for an opportunity to even the score against Belichick. The Patriots and the Bills will wrap up their regular-season series Dec. 26 at Gillette Stadium in a matchup that all but surely will be attached with major playoff implications.