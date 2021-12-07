This Tedy Bruschi Tweet Probably Won’t Sit Well With Sean McDermott

NESN Logo Sign In

Many would argue Monday night’s Patriots-Bills matchup boiled down to one factor: Coaching.

It was another masterclass for Bill Belichick, who put together an unconventional game plan to cope with the extremely unfavorable weather conditions in Buffalo. Sean McDermott’s Bills, meanwhile, failed to make the proper adjustments over the course of the Week 13 contest and ultimately suffered a 14-10 loss on their home turf.

NFL Twitter was buzzing for a variety of reasons after the Patriots secured their seventh consecutive win, and Tedy Bruschi joined the party with a reminder of sorts.

“Coaching matters,” the linebacker-turned-analyst tweeted.

McDermott would argue Buffalo did not fall to New England due to the coaching imbalance. The fifth-year head coach made that abundantly clear during his postgame media availability when he argued credit for Belichick should be tempered.

It probably would be a stretch to say Bruschi was calling McDermott a bad coach with his tweet, but the Patriots pretty clearly have a leg up over the Bills in the coaching department. It paid dividends for New England on Monday night, and it probably won’t be the last time it does this season.