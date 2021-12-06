Giants’ Logan Ryan Sure Picked Weird Time To Troll Tua Tagovailoa

NESN Logo Sign In

Logan Ryan took a shot at Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in his postgame press conference following Sunday’s game, but it wasn’t exactly the most well-timed jab.

Ryan and the New York Giants fell to the Dolphins on Sunday, 20-9. Tagovailoa threw for 244 yards (30-of-41 passing) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. So it certainly was interesting that the Giants cornerback chose to criticize Tagovailoa’s passing immediately after.

According to Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media, Ryan said he played quarterback in high school and wouldn’t mind stepping up to serve as an emergency quarterback for the Giants, since backup Mike Glennon suffered a concussion in Sunday’s game, and starter Daniel Jones reportedly will miss “multiple weeks’ with the neck injury he suffered in Week 13.

Ryan could’ve stopped there, but he likened his quarterbacking abilities to those of Tagovailoa — and not in a friendly way.

“I’m a lot like Tua,” he said, via Rosenblatt. “I can throw two-yard passes to the left.”

Even if Ryan’s statement was warranted (Tagovailoa entered Sunday averaging 7.3 yards per pass attempt, which places him right in the middle of the pack of NFL pass-throwers), it certainly was an interesting time for the former New England Patriot to go after him.