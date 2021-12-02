How Kendrick Bourne Fared On Willie McGinest’s ‘Official Patriots Test’

NESN Logo Sign In

Willie McGinest knows the drill. He’s played for Bill Belichick. He knows how New England Patriots are expected to handle themselves when speaking with the media.

He wanted to make sure Kendrick Bourne does, too.

McGinest, the Patriots Hall of Famer who now works as an analyst for NFL Network, put Bourne through what he called the “Offical Patriots Test” during Wednesday’s episode of “NFL Total Access.”

Bourne aced it.

“You guys are looking good in the division,” McGinest told him. “Are you guys ready for the playoffs, and is this team a Super Bowl-winning team?”

“Man, we’re honestly just focusing on the next day,” Bourne replied. “Day by day, not getting ahead of ourselves –“

“Stop! Stop!” McGinest yelled as Bourne flashed a wide smile. “You passed!”