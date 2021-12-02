NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox reportedly added another free-agent pitcher to their rotation Wednesday, with Rich Hill returning to Boston on a one-year deal.

Alex Speier of The Boston Globe and Robert Murray of Fansided, both citing sources, reported the agreement, which is pending a physical.

Hill spent four seasons with the Red Sox (2010-2012 and 2015) but brings quite a wealth of MLB experience, having played for 11 teams across 17 seasons in the league.

The 41-year-old saw an uptick in work in 2021, appearing in 32 games between the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Mets, his most games since 2013, when he appeared in 63 for Cleveland.

He posted a 3.86 ERA across 158 2/3 innings.

According to Speier, Hill — from Milton, Mass. — now has signed with the Red Sox as a free agent seven times. In November, he hinted to Speier that he wouldn’t mind joining the Red Sox for his 18th MLB season.

Boston also signed two other veteran pitchers to one-year deals in an effort to bolster the rotation, bringing in Michael Wacha and James Paxton.