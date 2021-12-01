If Season Were To End Today Here’s What Wild NFL Draft Order Would Be

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFC East certainly is well-represented.

The first 12 weeks of the 2021 NFL season has brought plenty of wild storylines. From the resurgence of the New England Patriots, lack of wins from the Detroit Lions and everything in between, the season hasn’t disappointed and there still are five regular-season weeks remaining.

Although there still is plenty of time remaining, if the season were to end today the draft order for the 2022 NFL Draft would be wild, to say the least.

Here's an early look at how the top 10 picks of the 2022 NFL Draft are developing ? Multiple teams would have multiple top 10 picks. pic.twitter.com/rOUdRBHGQM — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 1, 2021

The winless Lions would nab the No. 1 overall pick, followed by the lowly Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars, but then things get interesting. The New York Jets would have picks Nos. 4 and 5 thanks to the Seattle Seahawks, the New York Giants would then have Nos. 6 and 7 thanks to the Chicago Bears and the Eagles would follow up with two of their own at Nos. 8 and 9 thanks to the Miami Marlins. The Carolina Panthers would round out the top-10.

This order definitely looks weird, but it just so happens that respective trades made by the Jets, Giants and Eagles could turn out great for them.

With the way these teams have been playing, they’re going to need the help but things could change the rest of the way.