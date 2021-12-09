Jeremy Swayman Reveals ‘Main Thing’ In Making Strides For Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Jeremy Swayman, despite the loss, did everything he could for the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night.

The B’s fell 2-1 to the Vancouver Canucks in the shootout thanks to goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat. Swayman stopped 31 of 32 shots and has turned back 94 of the last 98 shots he faced.

The rookie goalie is 1-0-2 in his last three games, but he continues to ground himself and stay in the moment rather than thinking ahead during Wednesday’s game.

“The main thing was just staying in the moment, not worrying about last year, not worried about this year, just making sure I’m doing whatever I can to help the team in the current game,” Swayman told reporters after the game. “There’s a big difference from the start to now and I’m happy with it and going to continue that.”

Swayman never has let himself become rattled after a loss since coming onto the NHL scene last season for the Bruins. He stopped three shots in overtime to help force the shootout and did everything to help steal Wednesday’s game, but one goal from your offense will make it difficult to win.

On the bright side, the Bruins do have a three-game point streak despite losing their last two.

It’s unclear just who will be in net when the Bruins take on the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night, but if Swayman gets the call, we’re sure he’s going to build off Wednesday’s loss and come prepared.