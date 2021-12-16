Kendrick Perkins Smells Conspiracy After Jaguars Fire Urban Meyer

NESN Logo Sign In

Urban Meyer received the ax in Jacksonville on Thursday, but Kendrick Perkins believes that was a part of the now-former Jaguars head coach’s plan all along.

The Meyer experiment in Northeast Florida ultimately only lasted 13 games. Franchise owner Shad Khan formally announced the firing of Meyer three days before the Jaguars host the Houston Texans for a Week 14 clash. While brief, Meyer’s Jags tenure was littered with lowlights that brought embarrassment to both Khan’s organization and the 57-year-old coach himself.

But perhaps Meyer isn’t leaving Jacksonville with any negative feelings. Perkins suggested as much on Twitter shortly after news of the firing broke.

“Urban Meyer tricked the Jaguars! The man went got a bag and then lost his damn mind on purpose. The crazy thing is that we probably see him on TV talking football in 2 weeks! Man if he was… never mind and CARRY ON..,” Perkins tweeted.

While Perkins might be reaching with his conspiracy theory, he’s probably going to be dead-on about everything working out for Meyer. That’s the unfortunate reality of the world we live in.

As for the Jaguars, they can’t afford to whiff on another head coaching hire, especially now that hopeful franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence is aboard.