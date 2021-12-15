Kevin Durant Absolutely Roasts Skip Bayless After He Posts Weird Tweet

NESN Logo Sign In

Kevin Durant had himself a night in multiple ways Tuesday.

The Brooklyn Nets forward was unstoppable in the team’s overtime win over the Toronto Raptors finishing the night with a game-high 34 points to go along with 13 rebounds and 11 assists to complete a triple-double. Brooklyn certainly needed the performance out of Durant as it had just eight available players as the squad deals with a COVID-19 outbreak.

After the game “Undisputed” host Skip Bayless took to Twitter to praise Durant’s performance but also took a dig at Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in the process and most likely didn’t expect it to end up like it did.

Durant responded to Bayless with a simple message.

I really don?t like u https://t.co/CdTs4ZReko — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 15, 2021

Now that’s two wins on the night for the big man.