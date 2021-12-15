Professional Sports In Limbo As COVID-19 Cases Rise Across Leagues

NESN Logo Sign In

Things are starting to get messy across professional sports right now as COVID-19 cases rise.

The NBA, NHL and NFL all are dealing with outbreaks in some capacity and it’s getting to the point where it is impacting the playing of games.

The NFL had its worst single-day for positive cases since the pandemic began Monday and things didn’t really slow down Tuesday with multiple big-name players, including Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., being placed on the league’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The NHL has been dealing with outbreaks of its own to the point. The Calgary Flames have had multiple games pushed back due to the virus and the Boston Bruins faced issues of their own Tuesday as Brad Marchand and Craig Smith both were put in the league’s COVID-19 protocol.

The NBA also has been hit hard by the virus in recent days with the biggest example being the Chicago Bulls. Chicago has had two games postponed — the first two of the NBA season — after 10 players entered the league’s health and safety protocols. The Brooklyn Nets are dealing with multiple cases of their own and due to the virus only were able to suit up eight players to take on the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night.

This certainly isn’t a trend any of these leagues — or any place in general — would like to continue but with cases nationwide rising and the new Omicron variant spreading it appears as though this may just be the beginning and some more intervention may be needed.