Taylor Hall Shares Positive Update On Brad Marchand, Craig Smith After Bruins Loss

The Boston Bruins had a rough Tuesday, to say the least. But there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Brad Marchand and Craig Smith were placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden, which resulted in a 4-1 loss for the home team. But after the loss, Taylor Hall — who skated on the top line alongside Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak in Marchand’s absence — shared an update on the pair of absent forwards.

“(Smith and Marchand), they’re feeling fine,” Hall told reporters in a postgame press conference. “They could be playing the games. So we’ll just deal with it. Every team has to go through it at some point.”

Both players could be out for as many as 10 days — which would force them to miss five more games in addition to Tuesday’s loss, extending to Dec. 23. But as COVID-19 continues to spread through the NHL again, all you can hope for is for those affected to have an easy time dealing with the virus.

The Bruins currently are scheduled to hit the road for a Thursday game against the New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET).