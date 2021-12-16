Liverpool Vs. Newcastle: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool came from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-1 at Anfield and extend its winning run to eight consecutive games.

Jonjo Shelvey gave the visitors the lead with seven minutes gone when he found the net from distance.

JONJO SHELVEY



Newcastle take a shocking 1-0 lead thanks to this long range strike by Shelvey!



?: @peacockTV #LIVNEW pic.twitter.com/LTWIFFpU8v — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 16, 2021

However, the Reds struck back when Diogo Jota turned the ball over the line from close range after his initial header had been saved by Martin Dubravka.

Jota scores on the second effort and the match is level. #LIVNEW pic.twitter.com/4nZDehVar7 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 16, 2021

The hosts went in front soon after when Mohamed Salah slammed in his 22nd goal of the season so far after Newcastle?s goalkeeper had parried a Sadio Mane shot.

That man Mo Salah has scored yet again. Liverpool lead 2-1. #LIVNEW pic.twitter.com/vQgofOw57e — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 16, 2021

Trent Alexander-Arnold made certain of the outcome towards the finale when he drilled an unstoppable effort into the top corner from distance, keeping Liverpool just a point behind Manchester City and three ahead of Chelsea in the standings.