Liverpool Vs. Newcastle: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

Be sure to watch Trent Alexander-Arnold's goal

by

Liverpool came from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-1 at Anfield and extend its winning run to eight consecutive games.

Jonjo Shelvey gave the visitors the lead with seven minutes gone when he found the net from distance.

However, the Reds struck back when Diogo Jota turned the ball over the line from close range after his initial header had been saved by Martin Dubravka.

The hosts went in front soon after when Mohamed Salah slammed in his 22nd goal of the season so far after Newcastle?s goalkeeper had parried a Sadio Mane shot.

Trent Alexander-Arnold made certain of the outcome towards the finale when he drilled an unstoppable effort into the top corner from distance, keeping Liverpool just a point behind Manchester City and three ahead of Chelsea in the standings.

Click to read more about Liverpool-Newcastle >>

More Liverpool:

Liverpool Vs. Newcastle: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game
Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy
Previous Article

Here’s What Bruins Coach Bruce Cassidy Said About Upcoming Olympics
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Next Article

Nick Mullens will likely Start Saturday vs. Raiders after Case Keenum tested positive for COVID

Picked For You

Related