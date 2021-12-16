Liverpool Vs. Newcastle: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

Liverpool came from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-1 at Anfield and extend its winning run to eight consecutive games.
Jonjo Shelvey gave the visitors the lead with seven minutes gone when he found the net from distance.
However, the Reds struck back when Diogo Jota turned the ball over the line from close range after his initial header had been saved by Martin Dubravka.
The hosts went in front soon after when Mohamed Salah slammed in his 22nd goal of the season so far after Newcastle?s goalkeeper had parried a Sadio Mane shot.
Trent Alexander-Arnold made certain of the outcome towards the finale when he drilled an unstoppable effort into the top corner from distance, keeping Liverpool just a point behind Manchester City and three ahead of Chelsea in the standings.