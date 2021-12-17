NFL Insider Warns Josh McDaniels Against Seeking Job As Jaguars Coach

NESN Logo Sign In

Josh McDaniels shouldn’t take just any opportunity that comes his way.

That’s the advice of NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, who explained Friday during his appearance on WEEI’s “Gresh & Keefe” why he believes the New England Patriots offensive coordinator shouldn’t pursue the job of Jacksonville Jaguars head coach. NFL observers suggest the Jags should consider McDaniels as a permanent replacement for Urban Meyer, whom they fired Thursday amid his disastrous first season as an NFL coach. However, Rapoport believes McDaniels should wait until a better coaching opportunity comes along.

“I think a better question is, is this a job Josh McDaniels would want? As he goes into this process now, that should be the question every time,” Rapoport said, per WEEI.com “… It’s just you do have (rookie quarterback) Trevor Lawrence, who I think is going to be good, but honestly, watching him this year you really don’t know. Then you have an owner who has not covered himself in glory over his 10 years, or whatever it is in the NFL. (McDaniels) needs to make sure to look for a good, stable properly operating franchise, and I don’t know if this is one that he would want.”

McDaniels’ body of work with the Patriots might have boosted his stock among NFL teams, who seemingly were put off by his infamous 2017 spurning of the Indianapolis Colts.

If that’s the case, New England’s success in 2021 and beyond only will enhance McDaniels’ reputation further, creating opportunities for him to become a head coach elsewhere in the years to come.