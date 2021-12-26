NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers’ Surprising Plan For Record-Breaking TD Ball

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers surely never will forget Christmas Day 2021.

Rodgers made history with his first of three touchdown passes in the Green Bay Packers’ 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns. The 11-yard pass to Allen Lazard marked the 443rd TD pass of Rodgers’ career, which pushed him ahead of Hall of Famer Brett Favre on the Packers’ all-time touchdown passes list.

After the game, FOX play-by-play voice Joe Buck revealed the plan for the record-breaking touchdown ball. It’s not going to Rodgers’ home, the Packers Hall of Fame nor Canton, Ohio.

“Believe it or not, this keepsake and career touchdown pass number 443 is going to Brett Favre’s grandson, Parker, if you can believe that,” Buck said, as transcribed by Larry Brown Sports. “And if Parker’s anything like Papa, he’ll be out there throwing it in the yard next week.”

The Packers aired a video message from Favre after Rodgers set a new Green Bay record, an ol No. 4 had one request for his former backup. Favre wants to see Rodgers lead the Pack to their fifth Super Bowl title in franchise history.