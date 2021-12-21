NFL Rumors: Bucs Signing Le’Veon Bell, Placing Leonard Fournette On Injured Reserve

NESN Logo Sign In

Amid a lot of NFL transaction news, as teams look to fill active rosters that have been ravished by positive COVID-19 tests, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had actual injuries to account for too.

And with reports of concern that Leonard Fournette is headed for the injured reserve, the team is looking to Le’Veon Bell for some depth at running back, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. If Bell passes his physical Wednesday, he’ll be signed to the 53-man roster.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter quickly followed that up with an update on Fournette, who was injured Sunday in the Buccaneers’ Week 15 meeting with the New Orleans Saints.

“Buccaneers are ‘likely’ to place RB Leonard Fournette on injured reserve with the hamstring injury that left him on crutches Sunday night,” Schefter wrote on Twitter. “He would then miss the rest of the regular season.”

Schefter added that Fournette is anticipated to return by the postseason.

The addition of Bell would reunite the running back with former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Antonio Brown.