Patriots-Bills Live Stream: Watch AFC East Rematch Online, On TV

The Patriots and the Bills are set to square off in a rematch of their Week 13 wind-chilled thriller at Highmark Stadium.

New England will host Buffalo with first place in the AFC East on the line. If the Patriots win, they need only one more win, or a loss from the Miami Dolphins, to clinch the division. The Bills will control their AFC East destiny if they leave Gillette Stadium with a victory.

Will New England complete a season sweep, or will Buffalo exact revenge? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Bills:

When: Sunday, Dec. 26 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV | Paramount+