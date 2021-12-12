Patriots Bye Week Viewing Guide: Who Pats Should Root For In Week 14

NESN Logo Sign In

The AFC-leading New England Patriots will be spectators this weekend, watching from home as they enjoy their long-awaited bye week.

The Patriots cannot lose their lead in either the AFC East or the conference as a whole in Week 14, but they can add to their cushion if other matchups break in their favor.

Here are four results New England fans should be pulling for on Sunday:

Cleveland Browns over Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET)

The Patriots took over first place in the AFC from the Ravens last week. Baltimore is coming off a one-point loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and narrowly beat the Browns two weeks ago, surviving four Lamar Jackson interceptions. Thanks to an odd scheduling quirk, this will be Cleveland’s second straight game against Jackson and Co. The Browns also are coming off a bye.

Jacksonville Jaguars over Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET)

This should be a lay-up win for the depleted Titans, who are pegged as eight-point favorites despite their numerous injuries. Tennessee got wide receiver Julio Jones back from injured reserve this week but still is without Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown and a number of key defenders. The Ravens, Titans and Kansas City Chiefs currently are locked in a three-way tie for second place in the AFC at 8-4. The dysfunctional Jags are 2-10.

Las Vegas Raiders over Kansas City Chiefs (1 p.m. ET)

The Chiefs have looked much more like two-time defending AFC champions of late, ripping off five consecutive victories after a 3-4 start. One of those wins was a 41-14 road spanking of the Raiders that featured 406 passing yards and five touchdowns from Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City’s defense also has rounded into form, allowing 17, seven, 14, nine and nine points during the team’s current win streak.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Buffalo Bills (4:25 p.m. ET)

Tom Brady dominated the Bills during his Patriots tenure, winning 32 of his 35 career matchups. Now, he has a chance to deal a crushing blow to Buffalo?s division title hopes. The Bills have lost three of their last five and four of their last seven — including a 14-10 loss to the Patriots last Monday — and now trail Brady’s old club by 1 1/2 games in the AFC East standings.