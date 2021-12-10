Patriots Mailbag: One Big Question Facing Mac Jones For Home Stretch

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s the bye week for the New England Patriots, but not for the Patriots mailbag. Let’s dive right into your questions as New England enjoys its long-awaited weekend off:

We’ve seen dominant defense and offense win games this year. The missing piece of a SB team is having a QB that can pull a late comeback. If the Bills had scored their final drive, would Mac have salvaged the game? Do you think down 4 with 2 minutes left he can beat great teams?

That’s the biggest unanswered question with this Patriots team, in my opinion. They’ve proven they can blow out opponents, grind them down with their powerful run game and suffocate them with their top-ranked defense. Mac Jones has enjoyed a stellar season by rookie standards.

But can he succeed in the type of late-game situation you outlined: New England ball in the final minutes, long field, needing a touchdown to win? We can’t say for sure, because we haven’t seen it yet. The Patriots have trailed in the fourth quarter just once during their seven-game win streak (Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers), and they overcame that deficit with an Adrian Phillips pick-six.

Jones did lead late, go-ahead scoring drives against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys in October, but the Patriots went on to lose both of those games. He also likely would have had another in Week 1 had Damien Harris not fumbled in the Miami Dolphins’ red zone.

So, it’s not like Jones has zero experience in these crunch-time situations. But can he engineer a game-winning two-minute drill? That’s one thing he still needs to prove.

How?s Damien Harris’ hamstring?

Another big question facing the Patriots as they prepare for the home stretch. We haven’t heard any updates on Harris’ condition, and with New England taking the entire week off from practice, we don’t know whether he would have been healthy enough to participate.

I did view it as a good sign that Harris was on the sideline for the end of Monday night’s game and appeared to be in good spirits when he made an appearance in the press conference room postgame. (He did not speak with reporters.) Regardless, he’ll have an extra week to heal up ahead of next Saturday night’s matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.