Patriots Officially Rule Linebacker Out For Monday Night Bills Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Ronnie Perkins’ NFL debut will not come Monday night in Buffalo.

The New England Patriots on Sunday officially ruled the rookie outside linebacker out for their Monday night matchup with the Bills at Highmark Stadium. Perkins missed Friday’s practice with an illness and had been listed as questionable.

The following players also are questionable for Monday night:

C David Andrews, Shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja?Whaun Bentley, Ribs

RB Brandon Bolden, Knee

OT Trent Brown, Calf

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

WR Gunner Olszewski, Ankle

Even if he hadn’t fallen ill, Perkins likely would not have been in the Patriots’ gameday lineup. The third-round draft pick has yet to play a regular-season NFL snap. He’s sat out all 12 of New England’s games to date, mostly as a healthy scratch.

The Patriots could be adding one member to their linebacking corps for this highly anticipated AFC East clash, as veteran Jamie Collins made the trip to Orchard Park, N.Y., after returning to practice earlier this week.

Collins suffered an ankle injury during the Patriots’ Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers that landed him on injured reserve. The 32-year-old now is eligible to return after missing the last three games.