What Kyle Dugger’s Positive COVID Test Means For Patriots’ Defense

The New England Patriots could be without one of their top defensive players for their most important game of the season to date.

Starting strong safety Kyle Dugger was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 on Wednesday after testing positive for the coronavirus, putting his status for Monday night’s massive matchup with the Buffalo Bills in doubt.

Here’s what you need to know about Dugger’s status, importance and potential replacements:

When can he return?

TBD. That’s highly dependent on whether Dugger is vaccinated, which remained unclear as of Wednesday night.

If he is, he can be cleared to play once he returns two negative tests separated by 24 hours and also has been symptom-free for 48 hours. That means he would have a theoretical chance to play against the Bills, especially since this game is a Monday nighter.

If Dugger is not vaccinated, NFL protocols would require him to sit out at least 10 days, ruling him out for the Buffalo game. The Patriots have their bye next week, so he’d likely be able to return in time for their Week 15 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

The NFL ramped up its COVID testing and implemented a temporary mask mandate following the Thanksgiving holiday, and two Patriots players have tested positive this week: Dugger and reserve running back J.J. Taylor.