Patriots Practice Report: Chase Winovich Among Five Players Absent

FOXBORO, Mass. — Here are some notes and observations from the media portion of Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice.

— Offensive linemen Yodny Cajuste was absent after missing Tuesday’s practice due to a non-COVID 19 illness.

— Four other players were absent: linebackers Chase Winovich and Ronnie Perkins, offensive lineman Yasir Durant and running back J.J. Taylor.

— Perkins was limited Tuesday due to a non-COVID illness. Taylor remains on the COVID-19 reserve list, which he’s been on since Nov. 29.

— Rookie quarterback Mac Jones was spotted wearing a glove on his left hand. Jones was listed as a full participant in Tuesday’s practice with an injury to the thumb on his non-throwing hand.

— N’Keal Harry had a bad drop on a short pass during receiver drills

The Patriots will visit the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.

