NBA Rumors: Danny Ainge To Become Jazz CEO, Alternate Governor

Danny Ainge couldn’t stay away from basketball too long.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Utah Jazz are bringing Ainge aboard to serve as the CEO and alternate governor. Justin Zanik still will be the general manager of the team.

Ainge surprisingly stepped down as the president of basketball operations of the Boston Celtics after the 2020-21 NBA season, a role he held for 18 years. Former C’s head coach Brad Stevens took over for Ainge.

Wojnarowski noted that Jazz owner Ryan Smith has a “longtime friendship with Ainge,” and the 62-year-old sounded interested in getting back into the world of the NBA when he recently spoke to NBA Sports Boston.

The Jazz have won seven consecutive games, including a 137-130 victory over the Celtics.