Raiders Roasted For Huddling On Chiefs Logo, Only To Get Shellacked

There are few teams worse-equipped to be handing out bulletin board material, but the Las Vegas Raiders went ahead and did it anyway.

Vegas entered Sunday’s game against the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs with a 6-6 record. The Raiders really can’t afford to lose many more games, so perhaps they were just trying to get fired up when they decided to hold a pre-game huddle on the Chiefs logo.

It was a stunt that obviously had a ton of potential to go wrong. And that it did, as the Chiefs put 35 unanswered points on the board before the Raiders even made a field goal. Kansas City also scored the five touchdowns before halftime.

So, perhaps rightfully, folks were quick to rip on the Raiders for the ill-fated move.

The Raiders had a pre-game huddle on the Chiefs' logo.



They started the game down 35-0 ? pic.twitter.com/HRx0TFnYfR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 12, 2021

Raiders went from team meeting on the logo to down 28-0 QUICK — Boston Connor (@BostonConnr) December 12, 2021

#Raiders: ?Let?s hang in midfield on the logo.?#Chiefs: ?That?s fine. We?ll be in the end zone." — Matt Conner (@MattConnerAA) December 12, 2021

Please Raiders stomp on the Arrowhead logo every time you visit.? — David-Chiefs Insider (possibly fake) (@Chiefs247365) December 12, 2021

So, to review, what we’ve learned here is that the Raiders not only are a bad football team, but a stupid one, too.