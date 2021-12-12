Raiders Roasted For Huddling On Chiefs Logo, Only To Get Shellacked

This always had major potential to go wrong

There are few teams worse-equipped to be handing out bulletin board material, but the Las Vegas Raiders went ahead and did it anyway.

Vegas entered Sunday’s game against the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs with a 6-6 record. The Raiders really can’t afford to lose many more games, so perhaps they were just trying to get fired up when they decided to hold a pre-game huddle on the Chiefs logo.

It was a stunt that obviously had a ton of potential to go wrong. And that it did, as the Chiefs put 35 unanswered points on the board before the Raiders even made a field goal. Kansas City also scored the five touchdowns before halftime.

So, perhaps rightfully, folks were quick to rip on the Raiders for the ill-fated move.

So, to review, what we’ve learned here is that the Raiders not only are a bad football team, but a stupid one, too.

