Revolution Trade Teal Bunbury To Nashville After Eight Seasons

NESN Logo Sign In

The Teal Bunbury era has come to a close in New England.

The Revolution on Sunday announced they traded the longtime forward to Nashville SC in exchange for general allocation money. New England received $75,000 at the time of the trade and could earn an additional $75,000 payout if Bunbury hits certain performance goals.

The 31-year-old shared a message to fans on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

“To my Revs family and fans, THANK YOU!” he wrote. “The past eight years have been an incredible journey. Your love and support on and off the field for myself and my family has meant so much to me. I’m so grateful to the Krafts, coaches, athletic trainers, team administrators, fitness staff, media team, front office and of course my teammates. You all made my time here so special. God bless you all and much love!”

In a second tweet, he also expressed excitement to join Nashville.

Bunbury was traded to the Revolution in 2014 in exchange for a first-round draft pick and general allocation money. He now leaves the franchise as the fourth-leading scorer with 45 goals and 21 assists through 231 games across eight seasons.