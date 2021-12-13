Rex Ryan, Self-Proclaimed ‘Toe Expert,’ Gives Hilarious Aaron Rodgers Analysis

NESN Logo Sign In

Wes Welker likely appreciated Rex Ryan’s expert analysis of Aaron Rodgers’ lingering toe issue.

Ryan was more than willing to weigh in Monday morning on ESPN’s “Get Up!” as the conversation turned to Rodgers’ ailing pinky toe. The Green Bay Packers quarterback recently admitted he’s playing through a fractured toe, and he revealed Sunday night the pain was worse after the Pack pulled away from the Chicago Bears for an NFC North win.

First, a little refresher on Ryan’s past. The former head coach was put in the unenviable position of having his alleged(?) foot fetish exposed to the world back in 2010 when he was coaching the New York Jets. That infamously led to Welker — then a member of the New England Patriots — mocking Ryan in a press conference.

Fast forward to Monday, when Ryan, thinking on his feet, started his analysis of Rodgers’ play while injured with a little wink and a nod to his past and some of his, um, extracurricular interests.

“Listen, I’m a toe expert,” Ryan said on a set with host Mike Greenberg as well as former NFL players Ryan Clark and Dan Orlovsky.

Almost as soon as Ryan got the words out of his mouth, Clark couldn’t help but break down, even leaving the desk.

Ryan Clark couldn?t handle Rex Ryan?s ?expert? toe commentary pic.twitter.com/L0QFzJsgSO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 13, 2021

Guffaws aside, it actually was a pretty good point by Ryan, who obviously has a good understanding of how an NFL player’s mind works.