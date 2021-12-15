Bruins Wrap: Win Streak Snapped By Golden Knights In 4-1 Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins anticipated improving on their three-game win streak Tuesday, finally getting coach Bruce Cassidy and defenseman Brandon Carlo back.

That’s not quite how it played out, with the Vegas Golden Knights snapping the streak with a 4-1 victory at TD Garden.

With the loss, Boston falls to 14-9-2 on the season, while Vegas improves to 17-11-0.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

This is a loss you might take with a grain of salt.

The Bruins earned at least a point in five of their last six games, and with Brad Marchand and Craig Smith both landing in COVID-19 protocols (one of whom was ruled out after morning skate), it’s hard to put too much credence into the result.

Boston came out with some energy in the third, preventing the shutout, but the pressure was too little too late after three first-period goals from the visitors.