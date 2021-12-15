Bruins Wrap: Win Streak Snapped By Golden Knights In 4-1 Loss

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins anticipated improving on their three-game win streak Tuesday, finally getting coach Bruce Cassidy and defenseman Brandon Carlo back.
That’s not quite how it played out, with the Vegas Golden Knights snapping the streak with a 4-1 victory at TD Garden.
With the loss, Boston falls to 14-9-2 on the season, while Vegas improves to 17-11-0.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
This is a loss you might take with a grain of salt.
The Bruins earned at least a point in five of their last six games, and with Brad Marchand and Craig Smith both landing in COVID-19 protocols (one of whom was ruled out after morning skate), it’s hard to put too much credence into the result.
Boston came out with some energy in the third, preventing the shutout, but the pressure was too little too late after three first-period goals from the visitors.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Max Pacioretty beat Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman twice, scoring a goal in the first and third period helping Vegas put it away.
— Chandler Stephenson was everywhere for the Golden Knights, logging assists on both of Pacioretty’s goals as well as Shea Theodore’s to open the game.
— Boston couldn’t get much of anything going, but Patrice Bergeron made sure they at least avoided the shutout. Taylor Hall made a great effort to battle for a puck against two defenders and found Bergeron in prime position to bury it. It was the captain’s 10th goal of the season.
