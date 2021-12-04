Tuukka Rask Continues Workouts With Bruins’ Bob Essensa, Kim Brandvold

NESN Logo Sign In

Tuukka Rask has been making strides in his rehab from offseason hip surgery to repair a torn labrum, and he took another step Saturday morning.

The free agent goalie has been working out at Warrior Ice Arena ahead of Boston Bruins practice, and this time around he was working out with members of the B’s staff.

The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa reported Rask was seen engaging in a session with Bruins goalie coach Bob Essensa and skills coach Kim Brandvold.

The goaltending has been fine this season for Boston, but not anything spectacular. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney told reporters Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman have been “OK,” while noting Rask “likely” is part of the Bruins should he want to play.

Rask, an unrestricted free agent, has made it abundantly clear that he wants to play for the Bruins and no one else.

The original timeline for Rask’s recovery was between January and February. He certainly seems to be on track as January quickly approaches.