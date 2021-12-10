Why Aaron Rodgers Questioned Patriots’ Run-Heavy Game Plan Vs. Bills

Aaron Rodgers believes the New England Patriots could have dialed up a few more pass plays during their win over the Buffalo Bills.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback was asked earlier this week whether he would be OK with throwing the ball just three times in a game, as New England’s Mac Jones did on that windy Monday night at Highmark Stadium.
“I don’t think that would be necessary,” Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “We played in a lot of inclement weather. We played in pouring-down rain, we played in dumping snow, we played in some really bad wind games. There’s little adjustments to the plan you can make, and you realize what throws are your higher-percentage throws.
“I still think you can run screen passes, you can run run solutions, you can run keepers. I think you have to take some shots down the field. Regardless of how bad the wind is, you have to find a way to keep them honest, even if you throw an incompletion.”
Rodgers acknowledged the Patriots’ approach worked for them — they racked up 222 rushing yards and never trailed, holding on for a 14-10 victory — but said New England could have thrown a bit more often to keep Buffalo’s defense on its toes.
“Now, the Patriots had, I think, 48 plays and they ran it 45 of them. They had a lot of success,” Rodgers said. “They ran a toss-sweep on third-and-5 and guy went 65, 70 (yards) for a touchdown. So there wasn’t a whole lot they needed to change at all. But I do think that there’s still a way to get some high-percentage attempts in inclement weather, and we’ve been able to do that.”
Patriots coach Bill Belichick surely would have faced greater scrutiny for this unorthodox offensive game plan had his defense not come through late. The Bills reached the Patriots’ red zone on each of their final three possessions but came away with just three total points.
Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen went 15-for-30 for 145 yards and a touchdown amid difficult passing conditions. Jones was 2-of-3 for 19 yards.